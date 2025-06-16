Reed Baker-Whiting News: Staying with Sounders
Baker-Whiting has remained with Seattle during the Club World Cup and featured during the second half of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Botafogo.
Baker-Whiting has decided to remain with his club as they participate in the Club World Cup. The American youth player has only been a bench option this season for the Sounders but he could see some increased playing time in upcoming games since Nouhou Tolo isn't in his best form recently.
