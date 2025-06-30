Reed Baker-Whiting News: Suspended one match

Baker-Whiting picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 89th minute of Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Austin FC. He recorded three crosses (two accurate) and four tackles before his removal.

