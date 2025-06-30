Menu
Reed Baker-Whiting

Reed Baker-Whiting News: Suspended one match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Baker-Whiting picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 89th minute of Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Austin FC. He recorded three crosses (two accurate) and four tackles before his removal.

Baker-Whiting was sent off Saturday in the 89th minute of Seattle's 2-0 victory over Austin FC after receiving his second yellow card. The defender has struggled for minutes this season, making just five appearances (one start). He'll miss Seattle's home match Sunday versus Columbus.

Reed Baker-Whiting
Seattle Sounders FC
