Reinier News: Returns to Real Madrid

Reinier is returning to his parent club Real Madrid after ending his season-long loan spell in Granada.

Reinier featured in 25 games across all competitions for Granada while on loan from Real Madrid, scoring once and providing four assists. The attacking midfielder is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future remains unclear since he does not appear to have a chance to feature for the Merengues senior squad. His situation will likely depend on new coach Xabi Alonso.