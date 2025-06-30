Reinildo News: Departs Atletico

Reinildo is departing Atletico at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Reinildo has spent four seasons at Atletico, featuring in 103 games across all competitions while suffering a severe knee injury in 2023 that sidelined him for a long time. Reinildo is likely going to discover a new country after France and Spain and a new league, since reports say he is close to joining Sunderland, freshly promoted to the Premier League.