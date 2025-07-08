Menu
Reinildo News: Joins Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Reinildo has joined Sunderland out of free agency, according to his new club.

Reinildo has quickly found his new club after departing Atletico Madrid this offseason, heading to the Premier League to join newly promoted Sunderland. He started in 13 of his 25 appearances for Atletico last campaign, seeing a decent spot in a rotational role. However, he should find a bigger role in Sunderland and should see plenty of minutes, likely working into starting time.

