Reiss Nelson Injury: Injuries hinder campaign

Nelson only appeared in 11 games while on loan with Fulham.

Nelson saw a rough season while on loan, as he would capture a starting role by November but wouldn't play again after the start of December, with injuries ending his campaign early. This was a brutal turn for the 25-year-old, especially after he earned a goal and assists in his minimal 11 appearances. He will now return to Arsenal slightly in limbo, possibly sticking around the team while also maybe exiting the club, something that doesn't seem unlikely.