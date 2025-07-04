Remy Riou News: Extends with Paris FC
Riou has signed a contract extension for one additional season with Paris FC, the club announced.
Riou will remain at the club for the 2025/26 season after signing a contract extension. The veteran goalkeeper has been a key element off the pitch and within the squad, helping to guide younger players and contribute to the team's promotion to Ligue 1 for the upcoming campaign. That said, he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper if Obed Nkambadio stays in Paris, as he is the second option behind the young goalie.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now