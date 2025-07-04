Remy Riou News: Extends with Paris FC

Riou has signed a contract extension for one additional season with Paris FC, the club announced.

Riou will remain at the club for the 2025/26 season after signing a contract extension. The veteran goalkeeper has been a key element off the pitch and within the squad, helping to guide younger players and contribute to the team's promotion to Ligue 1 for the upcoming campaign. That said, he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper if Obed Nkambadio stays in Paris, as he is the second option behind the young goalie.