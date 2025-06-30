Renato Sanches News: Heading back to Paris

Sanches is heading back to Paris Saint-Germain after spending the season on loan in Benfica.

Sanches spent the season on loan with his former club Benfica, featuring in 21 games across all competitions and scoring one goal. The midfielder is now heading back to Paris since Benfica reportedly doesn't want to activate the buying option. Sanches's future is a bit of a question mark since it remains unclear if PSG will keep him in the senior squad, loan him again or sell him.