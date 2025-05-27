Renato Tapia News: Departing Leganes

Tapia will not return to Leganes and will enter free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Tapia has reached the end of his time with Leganes for at least the time being, as he is exiting the club to end the season and will enter free agency. This comes after only one campaign with the club. He scored one goal in his 34 appearances (28 starts) and will hope to remain in La Liga play after departing Celta Vigo last season.