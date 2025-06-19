Ricardinho News: Signs with Bravos

Ricardinho has moved to FC Juarez for the next three years following his departure from Portuguese side Santa Clara.

Ricardinho is embarking on his first experience at a club outside of Portugal after playing for a team that qualified for the UEFA Conference League last season. The 26-year-old can serve as a winger on either flank or as a central midfielder. Despite averaging just 44 minutes per game in the 2024/25 campaign, he ended as his squad's second-highest scorer with seven goals. He'll now look to secure a place in a rotation that currently features Madson, Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez and Diego Valoyes.