Ricardinho News: Signs with Bravos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Ricardinho has moved to FC Juarez for the next three years following his departure from Portuguese side Santa Clara.

Ricardinho is embarking on his first experience at a club outside of Portugal after playing for a team that qualified for the UEFA Conference League last season. The 26-year-old can serve as a winger on either flank or as a central midfielder. Despite averaging just 44 minutes per game in the 2024/25 campaign, he ended as his squad's second-highest scorer with seven goals. He'll now look to secure a place in a rotation that currently features Madson, Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez and Diego Valoyes.

