Ricardo Gutierrez News: Earns clean sheet against Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Gutierrez had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Gutierrez was key for his squad to secure one unexpected point in a difficult visit. The keeper had performed well in the past when he was a backup to Hugo Gonzalez, and now he's set for a full campaign as a starter following Gonzalez's departure to Toluca. The upcoming match against Puebla should be a favorable challenge, although the Camoteros did score twice in their opening contest.

