Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Still out

Calafiori (knee) is out for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Calafiori is still not an option, as the defender will be sidelined once again when the Gunners take the field Wednesday. This continues his brutal spell on the sidelines, last playing March 12. He will hope to see the end of the tunnel soon, with the club's UCL semi-final opener on April 29 against PSG.