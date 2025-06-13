Richard Ledezma News: Completes Chivas move

Ledezma has officially transferred to Guadalajara from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven.

Ledezma recorded 24 matches played during the last Eredivisie campaign, producing one goal and an assist in that period. He also participated in 11 UCL games, including six starts. The Mexican-American has operated as a central midfielder and more recently at right-back. Therefore, he could take over a wing-back position in the 3-4-3 formation that new coach Gabriel Milito is expected to use. In that case, both Alan Mozo and Miguel Gomez will likely see reduced action.