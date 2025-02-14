Fantasy Soccer
Richarlison

Richarlison Injury: Set for weeks out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Richarlison (calf) could be out for two-to-three weeks, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Richy, again, similar to Madders and Brennan, who had similar calf injuries, depending on how he recovers - Madders bounced back really quickly, it's only been two and a bit weeks for him, Brennan's been three weeks - we're looking at the same time frame for Richy."

Richarlison is expected to miss around two-to-three weeks with a calf injury, likely sidelining him until the start of March. The striker is yet another injury in a pile of them for Spurs, who are essentially playing their youth team in some positions. Mathys Tel should take on a larger role with Richarlison injured.

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
