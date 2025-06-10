Richie Laryea Injury: Called up by Canada

Laryea has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup and will not be an option for Toronto for the time being, accoridng to mlssoccer.com.

Laryea is not going to be with Toronto for the next couple of weeks as he heads off on international duty for the Gold Cup. He will miss at least the next two weeks due to the competition, possibly missing more time if they advance further. The good news is this shouldn't force a change, as he only returned from an injury a match ago and has only played that once since the second game of the campaign.