Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Richie Laryea headshot

Richie Laryea News: On bench to face NYC FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Laryea (not injury related) is on the bench in Thursday's trip to New York City FC.

Laryea could see some minutes following his involvement in the Gold Cup for the Canadian national team. However, he may only be used as a substitute this time, with Kosi Thompson retaining the starting spot. The veteran has made three MLS appearances in the current campaign, failing to make significant contributions.

Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now