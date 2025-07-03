Richie Laryea News: On bench to face NYC FC
Laryea (not injury related) is on the bench in Thursday's trip to New York City FC.
Laryea could see some minutes following his involvement in the Gold Cup for the Canadian national team. However, he may only be used as a substitute this time, with Kosi Thompson retaining the starting spot. The veteran has made three MLS appearances in the current campaign, failing to make significant contributions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now