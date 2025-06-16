Ricky-Jade Jones News: Signs with St. Pauli

Jones has signed with St. Pauli, joining from Peterborough United, his new club announced. "We are pleased that we were able to convince Ricky to move to Hamburg. For his age, he already has a tremendous amount of experience in professional football and has demonstrated consistent performances over several years. We are convinced that with his combination of pace, directness, and resilience, he can also assert himself in the Bundesliga," said Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann.

Jones made the leap to the first team of Peterborough United at just 16 years old and made a total of 203 appearances across all competitions with the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 12 assists. He will now discover a new country and a new league and is expected to bring a qualitative youth impact in the frontline following the departure of Morgan Guilavogui. This move represents both a step up in competition and a clear show of trust in his long-term potential.