Ridgeciano Haps Injury: Selected for Como game

Haps (foot) made Venezia's squad list to face Como on Saturday.

Haps has been in and out of the call-ups in recent matches due to a lingering foot injury, but he's healthy enough for this one. He hasn't played in a month due to the situation, with Mikael Egill Ellertsson absorbing his minutes for the most part. He has totaled three tackles (one won), two crosses (one accurate), 15 clearances and four interceptions in his last five displays.