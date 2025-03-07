Fantasy Soccer
Ridgeciano Haps headshot

Ridgeciano Haps Injury: Selected for Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Haps (foot) made Venezia's squad list to face Como on Saturday.

Haps has been in and out of the call-ups in recent matches due to a lingering foot injury, but he's healthy enough for this one. He hasn't played in a month due to the situation, with Mikael Egill Ellertsson absorbing his minutes for the most part. He has totaled three tackles (one won), two crosses (one accurate), 15 clearances and four interceptions in his last five displays.

Ridgeciano Haps
Venezia
