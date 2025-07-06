Rober Pier News: Signs with Atlas

Pier transferred to Atlas from Spanish team Sporting Gijon prior to the Apertura 2025 tournament, his new club announced Saturday.

Pier will join Matheus Doria and Gaddi Aguirre as the only experienced options in the Foxes' center-back depth next season. The former Levante man could have a period of adaptation to the league and to coach Gonzalo Pineda's system, but he should eventually earn a spot in the starting lineup. His main strengths on the pitch are his clearances and, to a lesser extent, other defensive skills, although he often commits fouls and receives yellow or red cards.