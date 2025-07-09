Robert Ergas News: Leaves Pumas

Ergas won't stay in Pumas for the upcoming Apertura 2025 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.

Ergas started in 30 of the last 33 Liga MX games for the UNAM side, racking up one goal and three assists over that span. He also averaged 2.4 tackles (1.5 won) and 1.4 clearances per contest during the 2024/25 season. Still, his two-year stint with the club was marked by ups and downs and positional changes between winger and full-back. It's unclear whether he'll move to another team in Mexico or end up in a different league.