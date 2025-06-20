Robert Gumny News: Won't return to Augsburg

Gumny won't return to Augsburg after his contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 season, the club announced Friday.

The defender featured 106 times for Augsburg across all competitions during his five-year spell with the team, though he was limited to only seven appearances and two starts in 2024/25 due to a knee injury that has plagued him for the better part of the last two years. He'll be a free agent once the summer transfer window opens in the summer.