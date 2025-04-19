Robert Lewandowski Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Lewandowski was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury late in Saturday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Lewandowski picked up the injury at the end of Saturday's clash with Celta Vigo. The striker was holding his hamstring after a duel with Ilaix Moriba and asked to be substituted. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If he does, Ferran Torres could see increased playing time in the frontline.