Robert Lewandowski News: Scores goal in win

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski scored after failing to find the net in his last match. He finished off a setup from Ronald Araujo in the 60th minute, marking his fourth goal in the last five league games. He also set a season-high with seven shots. The Polish star now has 30 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season. He will try to add to that total against Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League and Osasuna on Saturday in La Liga.