Robert Navarro News: Joins Athletic
Navarro has left Mallorca to join Athletic, according to his new club.
Navarro is no longer a member of Mallorca after ending his contract with the club, instead heading to Athletic on a deal until 2030. This comes after starting in 15 of his 23 appearances last season, seeing a decent spot in a rotational role. He will now hope to find a similar role with his new club as he continues his time in La Liga, already playing 89 games at the age of 23.
