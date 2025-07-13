Robert Sanchez News: Wins Golden Glove at CWC

Sanchez recorded six saves and kept a clean sheet during the 3-0 win over PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

Sanchez exceeded his exceptiona at the CWC, leaving at the tournament's best keeper. He allowed just five goals in six appearances, keeping three clean sheets while making 22 saves, including six saves during the final. This was a great bounce back after an off 2024/25 season, putting him in great shape mentally for the start of the new campaign.