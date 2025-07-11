Robert Voloder Injury: Could return Saturday

Voloder (collarbone) has been cleared for action again, according to manager Kerry Zavagnin, per Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Voloder underwent an injury around a month ago due to a collarbone injury, but is now seeing a positive update, as he has been cleared. This puts him in a spot to return any time soon, possibly against Seattle on Saturday. He was a regular starter before his injury and will hope to see his spot back in the defense immediately.