Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Robert Voloder headshot

Robert Voloder Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Voloder (collarbone) has been cleared for action again, according to manager Kerry Zavagnin, per Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Voloder underwent an injury around a month ago due to a collarbone injury, but is now seeing a positive update, as he has been cleared. This puts him in a spot to return any time soon, possibly against Seattle on Saturday. He was a regular starter before his injury and will hope to see his spot back in the defense immediately.

Robert Voloder
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now