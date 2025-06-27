Roberto Fernandez News: Seals permanent move to Espanyol

Fernandez has agreed to a permanent deal with Espanyol until the end of the 2030/31 season, the club announced Friday.

The striker impressed during a loan spell in the second half of the 2024/25 season, bagging six goals across 19 appearances for Los Pericos. There was mutual interest from both parties to complete a reunion over the summer, and Fernandez is expected to play a significant role upfront for Espanyol in the 2025/26 campaign.