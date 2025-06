Piccoli has signed a deal with Cagliari until 2029 after the club activated its clause to purchase him from Atalanta.

Piccoli departs Atalanta after multiple loan spells at the end of his best season yet, as he notched 10 goals, one assist, 98 shots (31 on target) and 13 key passes in 37 matches in 2024/2025, being the focal point of an offense for the first time.