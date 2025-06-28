Robin Fellhauer News: Signs with Augsburg

Fellhauer has signed a contract until 2029 with FC Augsburg, the club announced. "Robin fits our requirements perfectly: He is a strong runner and tackling player, versatile, and also has attacking qualities. We are delighted that we were able to secure one of the top players of the last second division season for FC Augsburg," says FCA Managing Director Michael Stroll.

Fellhauer trained at 1. FC Saarbrucken and SC Freiburg and earned several caps for Germany at youth level. During the 2024/25 season, he played 28 competitive matches as a defensive midfielder, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. The 27-year-old also scored the equalizer in the relegation play-off second leg against 1. FC Heidenheim, in which Elversberg narrowly missed promotion to the Bundesliga.