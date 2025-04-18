Fantasy Soccer
Robin Hack

Robin Hack Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Hack is questionable for Sunday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Gerard Seoane. "Hack felt something in the muscle during or after the last game. He is still in doubt. We'll decide after the final training session what kind of role he'll be able to play."

Hack will be a late call for the squad Sunday, as he is dealing with a muscle complaint after picking up an injury over the week. This could be a major loss, as he is a regular starter for the club. That said, a change could be in force due to his possible absence, with Tomas Cvancara as a possible replacement.

Robin Hack
Mönchengladbach

