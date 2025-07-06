Robin Jansson News: Injured, picks up suspension

Jansson was subbed off due to injury in the 78th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC, per Orlando SC Digital Content Manager Austin David. He had two tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception before exiting the match.

Jansson picked up an ankle injury during the draw to Charlotte on Saturday. Regardless, he will miss the match against Montreal after picking up a fifth yellow card in a row. He's been the center of the back line for the side, averaging about five clearances a game while keeping eight clean sheets for the team. Kyle Smith could see a return to the starting XI in Jasson's absence.