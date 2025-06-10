Robin Koch News: Extends contract
Koch has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Koch will be remaining with Frankfurt for the next few years after the defender took pen to paper Tuesday, inking a deal until 2030. This comes after starting in 40 games for the club this campaign, a mainstay in the defense. This extension should be an indication that he will remain in this spot for the next few years to come.
