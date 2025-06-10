Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Robin Koch headshot

Robin Koch News: Extends contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Koch has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Koch will be remaining with Frankfurt for the next few years after the defender took pen to paper Tuesday, inking a deal until 2030. This comes after starting in 40 games for the club this campaign, a mainstay in the defense. This extension should be an indication that he will remain in this spot for the next few years to come.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now