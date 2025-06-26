Robin Lod News: Scores in win over Houston

Lod scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Lod made the score sheet with a left-footed shot inside the box after 70 minutes of play in the win. It was his third goal or assist in the last three MLS games, while the four tackles tied his season-high mark in 18 matches played. While Lod had been consistent in a central role, his spot in the last contest was more as a left winger, which cased Joaquin Pereyra to drop to the bench.