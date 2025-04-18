Fantasy Soccer
Rocco Reitz Injury: Questionable to face Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Reitz (strain) is questionable for Sunday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Gerard Seoane. "Rocco felt something in their muscles during or after the last game. He is still doubtful. We'll decide after the final training session what kind of role he'll be able to play."

Reitz is still battling the muscle overload he picked up last week, as the midfielder is set to be a late call. That said, he will likely give the injury a go in training Saturday, being an option if he feels no pain. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is fit, with Florian Neuhaus as a possible replacement if not fit yet.

