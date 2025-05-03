Fantasy Soccer
Rocco Reitz News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Reitz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Hoffenheim.

Fortunately for Reitz, he will finish the 2024-25 Bundesliga with multiple goals. It is safe to say this season has been statistically disappointing on his part, considering he has logged four fewer goals going into Monchengladbach's last two games this season.

