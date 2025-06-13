Rodolfo Pizarro News: Joins Bravos for Apertura

Pizarro will now play for FC Juarez, having finished his contract with Mazatlan in the Clausura 2025 campaign, the club announced Friday.

Pizarro's time with his last team was short, and he failed to make a direct contribution to the score sheet in 23 Liga MX matchups. The midfielder, who has also played for Guadalajara, Monterrey and Inter Miami, will look to push Dieter Villalpando and Jairo Torres for playing time in the No. 10 role. Depending on how well he does in that competition, Pizarro could prove valuable as a playmaker and foul target.