Rodrigo Riquelme News: Signs with Real Betis

Riquelme has signed a contract until 2030 with Real Betis, joining on a permanent move from Atletico, his new club announced.

Riquelme joined the Atletico academy in 2010 and was part of the historic U19 team that won the treble in the 2017/18 season. He made his senior team debut in September 2019 and was loaned to AFC Bournemouth, CD Mirandes, and Girona in the following seasons before returning to Atletico in 2023. During the last two seasons, Riquelme made 75 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, which opened the doors to the national team.