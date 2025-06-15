Rodrigo Schlegel News: Handed suspension

Schlegel generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Schlegel will serve a one match suspension as he picks up his fifth yellow card of the season. He had started the last nine MLS games in a row for a total of 17 starts in 17 appearances for Orlando. In his absence, Kyle Smith could play outside back, with David Brekalo likely moving at center back against St Louis on June 25.