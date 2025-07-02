Rogelio Funes Mori News: Officially leaving Pumas

Funes Mori is a free agent after concluding his time at Pumas, the club announced Tuesday.

Funes Mori finished with two goals and three assists over 44 league appearances in what was overall a disappointing year and a half for the UNAM side. The experienced forward is in the final stretch of his career, and his performance could further decline in the near future, but it's possible he'll continue playing at first-division level in either Mexico or Argentina.