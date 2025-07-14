Roman Burki News: Allows one against Portland

Burki registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

Burki had a decent outing that would see his team take the win despite allowing a goal, making three saves in the match. However, this continues his streak of 10 straight matches without a clean sheet, remaining at three this season. He will hope to see his fourth next time out when facing another bottom-of-the-table opponent in Dallas.