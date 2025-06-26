Menu
Roman Burki News: Concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Burki registered eight saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Orlando City SC.

Burki let in four goals as Orlando took control early, though he did record eight saves to tie his season high. He has now conceded nine goals in the last three games as St. Louis suffered a third straight loss in MLS. Burki will aim to improve his form and hope that his defense gets back on track when facing Houston on Saturday.

