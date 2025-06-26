Roman Burki News: Concedes four in loss
Burki registered eight saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Orlando City SC.
Burki let in four goals as Orlando took control early, though he did record eight saves to tie his season high. He has now conceded nine goals in the last three games as St. Louis suffered a third straight loss in MLS. Burki will aim to improve his form and hope that his defense gets back on track when facing Houston on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now