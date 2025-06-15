Roman Burki News: Concedes three against Galaxy

Burki had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Burki made three saves on Saturday against LA, conceding three goals but helping to control the tempo amid key moments. Burki provided the long pass for Timo Baumgartl's assist in the 95th minute that led to Joao Klauss' third goal. The goalie has now conceded 12 goals in the last six games while he conceded zero in the first three games prior to his hand injury. The Swiss will look to solidify his form as St. Louis prepares to face Orlando on June 25.