Roman Burki News: Concedes three in defeat

Burki conceded three goals in Saturday's trip to Salt Lake, making four saves to limit the damage. The goalkeeper has three clean sheets in 12 MLS appearances this campaign. However, all three came in the first three games of the season, and he has conceded at least once in every match since, with the team failing to win any of their last five outings. Burki will aim to find a clean sheet for the first time since early March against Portland on Sunday.