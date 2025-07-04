Romeo Lavia Injury: Late call against Palmeiras

Lavia (strain) suffered a muscle injury against Benfica and is a late call for Friday's clash against Palmeiras, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "We will try tomorrow. He had a small problem at the end of the last game against Benfica. It's just a muscle problem and tomorrow we will see if he's fit. Otherwise we will find different solutions because Moi is also suspended. So we will need to find different solutions."

Lavia suffered a minor muscle injury at the end of the game against Benfica and will be a late call for Friday's clash against Palmeiras. His absence would be a big blow for the Blues since he started all four games in the FIFA Club World Cup, and it would force a change in the starting XI with Dario Essugo or Andrey Santos as possible replacements in midfield.