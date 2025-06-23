Rominigue Kouame Injury: Trains individually

Koumae (lower body) was training to the side Monday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Kouame looks to be on the mend from his upper body injury this week, as he has returned to individual training for the first time since the injury. This is good news, although he is likely still behind the curve for Wednesday's match. That said, he will likely be a late call, possibly passing a fitness test to be an option.