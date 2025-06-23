Menu
Rominigue Kouame headshot

Rominigue Kouame Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Koumae (lower body) was training to the side Monday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Kouame looks to be on the mend from his upper body injury this week, as he has returned to individual training for the first time since the injury. This is good news, although he is likely still behind the curve for Wednesday's match. That said, he will likely be a late call, possibly passing a fitness test to be an option.

Rominigue Kouame
Chicago Fire
