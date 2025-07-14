Roony Bardghji News: Moves to Barcelona

Bardghji has completed a transfer to Barcelona from Copenhagen, according to his new club.

Bardghji is finding himself a new club this offseason, making a massive career switch from Copenhagen to European giants, Barcelona. The 19-year-old joins with some promise, already having UCL experience whiule playing numerous games at he professional level at a young age. However, he did suffer a torn ACL last season and missed most ofthe year, something to be weary of as he eneters his new club. That said, the attacker is likely still going to need to shape out a role and probably won't have a huge impact this season, serving in more of a reserve to rotational role.