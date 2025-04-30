Ruben Aguilar News: Decent display on both ends

Aguilar had six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 loss to AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Aguilar was one of Lens' better performers in their deflating 4-0 loss to Auxerre. In 90 minutes played, the 32 year old created two chances, made 11 passes into the final third, won four of his six ground duels, and made one interception. Aguilar has been a regular starter for Lens since mid February, and that is unlikely to change on Sunday against Lyon.