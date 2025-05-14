Ruben Garcia Injury: Unavailable for Thursday

Garcia is out for Thursday's match against Atletico Madrid, accoridng to his club.

Garcia is heading to the sidelines for Thursday's match, with the attacker out due to undisclosed issues. This will be something to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, bagging 10 goal contributions in 34 appearances (28 starts) this season. That said, this will force a change, with Raul Garcia or Jose Arnaiz as possible replacements.