Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury: Sidelined for a few games

Loftus-Cheek (appendix) is expected to need a month to be ready to play against, Mediaset reported.

Loftus-Cheek had successful surgery in Naples on Sunday and will soon report back to Milan. He'll have to rest for a while before being cleared to train, and then will need to work on his conditioning afterward, so he's primed for another multi-week absence in a hellish season for him from the physical standpoint.