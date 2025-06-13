Ruben Pena News: Joins Leganes

Pena has signed a contract with Leganes for the next two seasons, his new club announced.

Pena signed a two-year deal with Leganes after spending the last three seasons at Osasuna, where he played 85 matches across all competitions. The 33-year-old right-back previously played for Leganes from 2014 to 2016, helping the club earn its first promotion to La Liga with 65 appearances, 10 goals, and 8 assists. Pena has played over 300 professional matches, including nine La Liga seasons, won a UEFA Europa League title with Villarreal in 2021, and played a Champions League semi-final in 2022.